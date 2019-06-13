Danbatta, Rudman, Krish join Uwaje @2019 Nigeria DigitalSENSE forum

#TrackNigeria – The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta to lead speakers to the 10th Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable slated for Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Lagos.

Danbatta, would give a keynote on the main theme: Connecting Nigerians for Enhanced Internet Governance, while Rudman, who is the President, Nigeria IPv6 Council would offer some updated insights on IPv6 both locally and globally.

Confirming this, the Executive Director, DigitalSENSE Africa Media, Mrs Nkem Nweke, said that the forum holding at the Welcome Center Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos, would also have the President of Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) and Chief Executive of Nigeria Internet Exchange Point (IXPN), Mr. Mohammed Rudman.

While the Chief Technology Officer of Medallion Communications, Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, she said, would give a lead paper on ‘IPv6 for Enhanced Connectivity’ during the technical session, with Cyber Security Expert, Matthew Igbalajobi taking on the security implication in Connecting Nigerians for Enhanced Internet Governance.

Further, she revealed that the Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, Mr. Gbenga Sesan, will be speaking on the panel on IPv6 for Enhanced Connectivity, even as Francis Uzoh of Wisdom Technologies among others.

Additionally, she said, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) have equally drummed support for the 2019 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum (NDSF) on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable.

“They all will be joining the chairman of the 2019 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum (NDSF) on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable, Chief Chris Uwaje to proffer solutions on how to best optimise the connection of Nigerians for enhanced Internet Governance,” she said.

ATCON, she noted, is the assemblage of telecom companies in the country as a professional, non-profit, non-political umbrella organization of telecommunications companies of Nigeria since December 10, 1993.

Recall that DigitalSENSE Africa (DSA) Media, is a certified At-Large Structure (ALS) of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and internationally reputed as award-winning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry analysts and perception managers; professionally affiliated to African Regional At-Large Organisation (AFRALO) for shaping the future of the Internet, African Civil Society for the Information Society (ACSIS) to name a few.

