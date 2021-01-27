Danbatta receives MoneyReport’s Man of the Year 2020 Award

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has received the prestigious “Man of the Year 2020” award from the Publishers of MoneyReport Magazine.

The award was presented to Danbatta at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 by the Board Chairman, MoneyReport and former Director-General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Prof. Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke who was represented by Dr. Eke Agbai, the Executive Vice President at the Center for Policy and Foreign Engagement (CPFE) and Board member of MoneyReport Magazine.

Dr. Agbai acknowledged the impressive growth recorded in the telecoms sector over the years under the leadership of Danbatta. He said the development in the telecom sector, have been duly acknowledged by the Editorial Board of MoneyReport Magazine, and has made the Commission and its leadership a model in telecommunications regulation in Africa.

“After an exhaustive Board examination, probe and investigation of the activities of the Nigerian Communications Commission, under the current leadership of its Executive Vice Chairman, the MoneyReport Magazine concluded that the excellent combination of vision, character and capacity of Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, qualified him for the Publication’s ‘Man of the Year 2020’ Award,” Okereke-Onyiuke said.

He further stated that “the emphasis of the Commission’s 2015-2020 Strategic Vision Plan, which is anchored on an 8-Point Agenda, on transforming the Nigerian telecoms industry to meet up with 21st century standards and international best practices, has clearly defined the success recorded by the Commission under the leadership of Danbatta and earned him this prestigious recognition.”

While receiving the award, the Danbatta appreciated the management of MoneyReport Magazine for considering him worthy of the honour, adding that the success story recorded in the telecoms sector under his leadership, is a product of collective efforts of the board, management and every member of staff of the Commission, while expressing NCC’s commitment to deepen partnership with MoneyReport to the benefit of the country.

“The recognition by MoneyReport Magazine is a clarion call on the Commission to continue in discharging its duties in line with the statutory mandates, as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 with a view to meeting the Federal Government’s targets to leverage the transformation in the telecommunications landscape to facilitate digital economy,” Danbatta said.

The award presentation was attended by other Advisory Board members of MoneyReport as well as directors and senior management staff of the Commission.