Danbatta, others extol retired Deputy Director, Jerry Ugwu

The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta and other staff of the Commission, have commended the dedication, hard work and outstanding work ethics demonstrated by Jerry Ugwu, a Deputy Director, who recently retired from the service of the Commission.

Ugwu, a seasoned lawyer who has been described by all as a role model to many staff members of the Commission, exited the telecoms regulatory agency, at the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

He joined NCC in 2010 as Chief of Staff in the office of the Executive Vice Chairman and has moved through the ranks, culminating in his last-held position as Head, Legal Registry Unit in the Legal and Regulatory Services (LRS) Department of the Commission,

Speaking at the valedictory session organised by the Commission in his honour in Abuja recently, Danbatta described the celebrant as a dedicated and exemplary staff with excellent work ethics.

Represented by NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Adeleke Adewolu, Danbatta said Ugwu made significant impact in various capacities where he served in the Commission, adding that his dedication to work and gentleman posture are well acknowledged by Management.

“Jerry Ugwu is a pleasant personality; reserved but resourceful. He is a gentleman who is contented and has served the Commission creditably in the past one decade. We, therefore, wish you happy retirement,” Danbatta said.

Earlier in her opening address, Director, LRS, Josephine Amuwa, said Ugwu had “served meritoriously in various capacities over the years and contributed his quota to the growth of the telecoms sector.” She said Jerry’s great personal attributes, such as his analytical skills, deep understanding of the Law, devotion and dedication to work will stand him in good stead in his future endeavours, saying that all the staff of Legal and Regulatory Services Department, will surely miss him, particularly his calm disposition to work.

“This is a day of celebration not only for all you have accomplished but also for all the possibilities that will be unfolding before you. Congratulations! We pray that the Almighty God give you the wisdom and strength needed to fulfill all your personal aspirations, post-retirement. Enjoy the new chapter of your life and enjoy being your own boss; say ‘Goodbye!’ to tension and ‘Hello!’ to your pension,” she added.

In his remarks, Ugwu thanked the Commission for the opportunity given to him to serve his country and also appreciated his colleagues for orgainsing a befitting retirement. “I am humbled to hear all these good comments that have been said about me and I am grateful to all of you for organising this valedictory party in my honour,” he said.

The valediction was attended both physically and virtually by senior management staff including NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Ubale Maska; directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and other members of staff of the Commission, as well as family members. They took turns to rain encomiums on the celebrant and wished well in retirement.

