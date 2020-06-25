Danbatta moves to reposition NCC, redeploys directors

Share the news













At least four Directors of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have been redeployed, according to a report by Thisday.

The move by newly reappointed Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, aims to reposition the commission for the task ahead.

Those affected by the shake-up include: the Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department, Mr. Efosa Idehen; Director, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Henry Nkemadu; Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and Director, Research and Development (R and D) Department, Mr. Ephraim Nwokonneya.

Following the redeployment, Idehen is the new Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau. Nwokonneya will serve as the Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department.

Furthermore Adinde assumes office as the new Director, Public Affairs Department. Nkemadu becomes the Director, Research and Development department.

The redeployment came on the heels of the launch of a new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024 for the commission in Abuja Tuesday last week.

