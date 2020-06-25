Danbatta moves to reposition NCC, redeploys directors

June 25, 2020 Editor Business, News, Project 0

Share the news

At least four Directors  of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have been redeployed, according to a report by Thisday.

 The move by newly reappointed Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, aims to reposition the  commission for the task ahead.

Those affected by the shake-up include: the Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department, Mr. Efosa Idehen; Director, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Henry Nkemadu; Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and Director, Research and Development (R and D) Department, Mr. Ephraim Nwokonneya.

Following the redeployment, Idehen  is the new Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau. Nwokonneya  will serve as the Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department.

Furthermore Adinde  assumes office as the new Director, Public Affairs Department. Nkemadu  becomes the  Director, Research and Development department.

The redeployment came on the heels of the launch of a new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024 for the commission in Abuja  Tuesday last week.


Share the news
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*