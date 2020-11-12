Dana Air to commence Enugu route on Nov. 17, introduces Abuja-Owerri flights 

The management of Dana Air says it will commence daily flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja from Nov. 17, with additional flights between Abuja and Owerri.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo made the disclosure in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Mbanuzuo said that Dana Air would operate daily flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja, while additional flights had been introduced between Abuja and Owerri.

”The re-introduction of Enugu is part of our gradual and strategic route expansion drive and the frequent requests by our guests for us to return to Enugu and increase frequency between Abuja and Owerri, to serve our teeming guests.