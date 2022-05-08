Dana Air pulls out of AON flight suspension, to continue operations

By Yunus Yusuf

DANA Air has recanted its decision to join the Airline Operators’ of Nigeria ( AON) to commence an indefinite cessation of operations from May 9, 2022.

Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Manager, Communications and Marketing, Dana Airlines confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria) NAN) reports that Dana is the second airline to pull out of the suspension after Ibom Air said it would not be joining the action initiated by the airline body.

“Following the recent press statement by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), it has become necessary for us to take a stand in the overall interest of our guests, corporate partners, staff and the industry at large.

“While Dana Air agrees with the AON on all the challenges facing domestic airlines in Nigeria and have on many occasions, actively participated in the collective and ongoing engagement of relevant authorities, on the urgent need to tackle the many issues domestic airlines have been grappling with which includes the skyrocketing cost of Jet A1, we have taken a decision not to join the suspension of flights on May 9, 2022.

“We acknowledge that the present cost of jet A1 is unsustainable and should not be passed to the flying public.

“We, therefore, call on the government to act urgently to resolve these unending operational challenges while Dana Air will continue to support every effort by the AON to achieve a quick and peaceful resolution in the interest of our dear country Nigeria.

“We appreciate and thank our customers once again for choosing to fly with us, ” he stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

