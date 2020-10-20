Dana Air partners Nigerian Economic Summit Group

The Management of Dana Air says it will be supporting the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#26) scheduled to hold in Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 in Abuja and the Lagos office of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

The Media Communications Manager of the company, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, said this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Ezenwa said, “The theme of the summit is Building Partnerships for Resilience.”

The 26th Nigerian Economic Summit is jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

Ezenwa said that the summit would convened national and global policy makers, business leaders, development partners and sub-national governments, businesses and civil societies.

He said participants would not only chart a path to recovery but also build resilience for our country’s economy, households and businesses in the new world order.

According to him, as you may be aware, airlines are the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but this has not diminished our commitment toward the growth and positioning of the Nigerian economy.

“As partner airline, we are offering complimentary and discounted tickets to delegates and officials, among other support toward the success of the summit,’’ he said.

Ezenwa described Dana Air as one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a fleet size of nine aircraft and over 27 daily flights to major cities in Nigeria.

He noted that the airline was reputed for its innovative online products and services, unrivalled in-flight service and on-time departures. (NAN)