Dan Suleiman’s death, great loss to Plateau, Nigeria – Lalong

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the death of a former Military Administrator of the state, Retired Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, as a great loss to the state and the nation in general.

The governor made the remarks when he led a delegation of government officials on a condolence visit to the family of the former military administrator at his Abuja residence on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman, who served as military administrator from 1976 to 1978, died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

Lalong said that the retired military officer was one of his great supporters, who usually gave him advice in the discharge of his duties, in spite of their different political affiliations.

“He used to give me advice during my period of travails and we have continued to make use of the advice,” he said.

Lalong said that the deceased was an advocate of involving former governors and administrators of the state in the affairs of the state, for its progress.

He further explained that the late Suleiman, including former governors, were billed to attend the Plateau Day of Forgiveness, scheduled for Feb. 7, to strengthen the reconciliation processes in the state.

“We have written letters to all the former governors, as instructed by him, to invite them for the day, where we will give awards to deserving persons, including him,” he said.

The governor prayed for comfort for the family and for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace, urging them to take solace in the enduring legacy left behind by the former military administrator, especially his mentorship.

Responding on behalf of the family, Suleiman’s eldest son, Mr Jim Suleiman, thanked the governor for the honour accorded his father through the condolence visit.

He said that his father held Lalong in high esteem and wished the governor success in all his endeavours.

NAN reports that members of the delegation included: the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris, the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Sen. Dora Daduu’t and Prof. Garba Sharubutu, Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria. (NAN)