Dan Suleiman: Danjuma, Governors, others to participate in burial programme

Former Defence Minister, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), state governors, Traditional Rulers, and members of the National Assembly as well as members of the Diplomatic Community, among others, have confirmed their intention to participate in the final burial programme for the former Military Administrator of old Plateau State, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd) who passed away on Wednesday February 1, 2023.

Starting from Tuesday February 14, 2023, activities for the final burial programme is due to commence with a Service of Songs at the 1st Baptist Church, Port Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja, @4pm. A Commendation Service is to be held at the National Christian Centre, (Ecumenical Centre) on Wednesday 15th February, 2023 @4pm.

Thereafter, the remains of the late Air Force officer are to be flown to Adamawa State for Commendation Service in Yola, and Wake Keep/Lying-in-State in Guyuk town on Thursday February 16, 2023. The Interment is to take place on Friday January 17, 2023 @10am in Guyuk town, headquarters of Guyuk LGA.

Commodore Suleiman, a former member of the Supreme Military Council, who served as a Federal Commissioner for Special Duties, former Federal Commissioner for Health Services under Gen. Yakubu Gowon and the Murtala/Obansanjo regimes, was also appointed Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003, with concurrent accreditation to Georgia, Belarus and Kazakhstan after a distinguished Military career as one of the first four Nigerians who enlisted into the Air Force as combat pilots.

He was also the first Chairman of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) as was Chairman of the MBF Elders’ Council. He was at the forefront in the establishment of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), among other assignments of national interests.

Commodore Suleiman was also conferred with the traditional title of KwalmilaNungugraba of Lunguda Kingdom by the paramount ruler of the Lunguda Nation, His Royal Majesty, KwandiNunguraya, DrKuruhayeDishonDansnada II.

The National Funeral Planning Committee for the Family and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) urges Nigerians wishing to send their tributes on the late exemplary Air Force Officer to do so through: [email protected]