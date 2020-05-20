Dan-Musa traditional title holder congratulates new TCN boss

Share the news













A traditioner title holder, Alhaji Kabir Dan-Musa has congratulated Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz on his appointment as the new Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria,(TCN).

Alhaji Kabir who holds the title of Garkuwan Dan-Musa said in a statement Wednesday that the appointment of Abdulaziz was well deserved given his pedigree and experience in the power sector.

The Garkuwan Dan-Musa also hailed the Minister of power Engr. Sale Mamman for appointing Abdulaziz as the new helmsman at TCN, adding that the Minister made the right choice.

He also expressed confidence that Abdulaziz will use his wealth of experience to effect positive changes at the TCN.

The Garkuwa prayed that the appointment of Abdulaziz will signpost a new era for TCN and facilitate synergy among the stakeholders in the power sector at this critical time.

Alhaji Kabir, Garkuwan Dan-Musa wishes the new MD of TCN a successful tenure in office.

