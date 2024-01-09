Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Dan-Amana Onizeiza Imam Congratulates New Ohinoyi of Ebiraland – Full Text

Saaki,

Your Royal Majesty, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ohinoyi Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Anaje.

Your consideration and eventual appointment as substantive paramount ruler of Ebiraland is a confirmation of your immense contributions to the development of Ebiraland.

As you begin your reign may you be long on the throne,and be successful.
May it be beneficial to you, your immediate and extended family and indeed, the entire Ebiraland and beyond.

I pledge my loyalty and Congratulate you on this appointment.

May Allah bless, guide and guard you to achieve successes in sha Allah 🙏

Amin

Abu Imam Onizeiza (Dan-Amana) Ebira.

