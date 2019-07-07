Dame Ekwueme @ 85: Sen. Umeh urges mothers to life exemplary lives

Sen. Victor Umeh has called on mothers to live exemplary lives in order to check uncomplimentary behaviour of children in some families.

Umeh gave the advice on Sunday during the reception of the 85th Birthday Anniversary of Dame Beatrice Ekwueme, Wife of the former Vice President, Late Dr Alex Ekwueme, held in Enugu.

He said that being a virtuous woman and mother demands a lot of hard work and dedication to one’s family and the children’s upbringing.

Umeh, a former National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), noted that Dame Ekwueme had continued to be a role model to younger mothers, especially with her strides in bringing up forthright and well-mannered children.

“I and my family have continued to cherish and appreciate our family’s relationship and closeness to Mama Ekwueme as we fondly call her, and I must confess we have learnt a lot from this virtuous woman,’’ he said.

Speaking, Chief Simon Okeke, former Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), commended Dame Ekwueme for the unflinching support she gave to her husband while he was alive.

“As a boy, I have been a friend of Dr Alex Ekwueme and his family, where I discovered that Ekwueme enjoyed a lot of support and prayers from his home-front.

“I have come to realize that this all-round support from his wife made it highly possible for Dr Alex Ekwueme to excel greatly in his public life,’’ Okeke said.

According to him, Dame Ekwueme remains somebody other women, especially young wives, should learn from.

Pastor Goodheart Ekwueme, son of Dame Ekwueme, described his mother as a faithful woman both to the husband and the Church; adding that she had continued to live a life of closeness to God.

He said that his mother’s faithfulness and faith in God had kept her all these years as well as given her a very strong health to carry on even after our daddy departed.

“I pray that God give her more years ahead so that we continue to gain from her godly counsel and love,’’ he said.

Mrs Odinaka Anyene, who is a niece to Dame Ekwueme, said that her aunty (Beatrice Ekwueme) had through her godly counsel, love and charity been a rallying point of peace and oneness of their larger family.

“We are happy to identify with our big aunty and one that cares and listens very carefully to everyone to understand them better.

“Through her virtues and positive disposition, she has come to be a role model and someone to listen to among our larger family,’’ Anyene said.

Highlight of the reception was the special gift presention to the celebrator by groups including the Anglican Arch-Diocese of Enugu; Church groups, Oko community; the sports clubs in Enugu, Nnewi, Onitsha; political associates of her late husband and close family members.

In attendance were Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Sen. Jim Nwobodo, former governor of old Anambra State; Dr Ezekwesili Nwodo, former governor of Enugu State; Mr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra and Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Archbishop of Anglican Archdiocese of Enugu.

Others include Chief Emeka Wogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity; Virginia Etiaba, former Deputy Governor of Anambra; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a PDP Board of Trustee member; Sen. Ben Obi; Sen. Sam Egwu and Prof. Kingsley Moghalu.

Prof. Laz Ekwueme, Brother of Late Dr Alex Ekwueme and Traditional Ruler of Oko community in Anambra; Dr Francisca Nwafulugo, Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra, some serving commissioners in Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi; and some captains of industries were also in attendance. (NAN)

