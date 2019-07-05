Dambazawa clan expresses concern over creation of new emirates

#TrackNigeria A group under the aegis of Dambazawa Clan in Kano state has expressed concern over the creation of new emirates saying the new kingdoms have the potential to destabilise the peaceful coexistence in the state.

This is contained in a strongly worded document signed by Alhaji Abdulrahaman Umar-Dikko along sides notable figures of the clan a copy of which was made available in Kano on Friday.

This is the first time since Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje created four additional emirates in the state the famous Dambazawa clan spoke on the issue.

According to him, Dambazawa were an integral part of Kano history, especially post jihad of early 1800’s and that along with other leading Fulani Clans, played an important role in the emergence of Kano emirate.

He said the split of Kano emirate into five entities had misrepresented the historical past of the Dambazau dynasty and disregarded the numerous services which several members of the clan renderedto the State and the nation at large.

“The title holder of Sarkin Bai has for over 200 years been a member of the Kano emirate electoral college responsible for the nomination of a successor to the throne,” he said.

He said that what happened after the termination of the Habe rule was the establishment of Kano emirate and the appointment of Sulieman as the first emir of Kano based on his nomination by the Dabon Dambazau who had been his close associate.

“Both Dabon Dambazau and Sulieman were students of Usman Danfodiyo, a bond that made them to maintain teacher- student relationship.

He, however, explained that Muhammadu Kwairanga became the next leader of the Dambazawa with the title of Sarkin Bai following the death of Dabon Dambazawa in 1845 and continued as a major coordinator of political and administrative affairs of Kano Emirate.

Umar-Dikko revealed that notwithstanding the negative repercussions of British colonial conquest, the Kano emirate had maintained its position as the umbrella of holding the Kanawa (Kano People) together and that Dambazawa throughout the 20th century contributed to the development of and stability of Kano emirate in so many ways.

He said that the Dambazawa during the nationalist movement in Nigeria were not left behind as they brought new political ideology to Kano consequent upon the political activism of Malam Lawan Dambazau, being one of the founding fathers of NEPU, the only political party that struggled for both the interest for national independence and the masses.

He said that the contributions of Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan to Kano emirate since his assumption of office as Sarkin Bai and District Head of Dambatta in 1954, had been a major achievement of Dambazawa in Kano emirate in the 20th century.

He called on Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to spearhead a statewide effort aimed at reconciliation, forgiveness and mending fences with the aim of reviewing current state of affairs so that no section or stakeholder would ever feel diminished.

He also called on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II to embrace dialogue and reconciliation pointing out that the Emir is an enlightened and progressive monarch. (NAN)

