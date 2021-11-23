Dambazau, others call for peace as group holds conference on security

SK Usman, Attahiru Jega bag Fellowship at the event

Former Minister of Interior, retired Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau, has harped on the need for lasting peace and security to enhance national development in the country.

Dambazau said this at the 14th and 15th International Conference and General Assembly of Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), a Civil Society Organisation(CSO) on Monday, in Abuja.

The conference, a three day programme organised in collaboration with University of Ibadan and National Open University of Nigeria, has the theme “Peace and Security in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Dambazau, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, noted that peace and security were necessary ingredients for national development.

“We all know we have been having the problem of insecurity.

“Security cannot be achieved unless we meet up with certain index of national development.

“So, there is a strong correlation between peace, security and development.

“I look at that relationship in terms of the relationship we have of Siamese twins that share the same heart and all other vital organs.

“If you try to separate them, one of them will die.

“If we want to develop as a nation we must have peace and we must ensure that the environment is secure,” he said.

On the theme of the conference, the former minister said it was apt, considering the tension COVID-19 had caused particularly in terms of national security.

“The pandemic almost took away our liberty with the restriction of movement, compulsory wearing of masks where people could hardly recognise the other person and the social distancing.

“Due to the restrictions people were denied livelihood, businesses were closed, vehicular movement was restricted, airports were closed and so on.“So, the topic for this conference is apt.

“I must say that the pandemic is just an addition to our experience here in Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed optimism that participants at the conference would help proffer solution to the problem of insecurity in the country.

The National President of SPSP, Dr Nathaniel Danjibo, said there was a strong correlation between the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity because a lot of people had died, many lost their jobs, industries grounded and education institutions shut down among other things.

According to him, the development has serious implication on the security of the nation, adding that some people had resulted to criminality following the development.

“There were about 155 submissions for this conference and I believe strongly that recommendations will help find lasting solution to the issue of insecurity.

“We expect that our government will make use of the recommendations from this conference to form it’s own policy,” he said.On collaboration between academics and government on issues of policy formulation, Danjibo said there was a disconnect between scholars and government particularly in the area of usage of research works for policy formulation.

“There is no society without security challenge but how governments handle it is the crux of the matter,” he said.

On SPSP’s interface with government on peace and security matters, the president said the group was always in touch with government.

One of the Key Note Speakers, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, said the pandemic came in the midst of many vulnerabilities especially in Nigeria.Osaghae, who was represented by Odigie Brown, a member of the ECOWAS Parliament, said the pandemic led to many challenges like interruption in regional and intercontinental trade and small business leading to job losses and other challenges.

He said, “this created tension in terms of people struggling to make ends meet and when tension hits people at the lower strata there is threat to peace because some would take to criminality.

“So, if targeted responses are not explored then there is danger of insecurity and peace will be threatened.”

While commending Government for efforts made towards tackling the pandemic, the don said more needed to done to by policy makers and other stakeholders to cut down on unemployment and improve standard of living.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the three day event, which had several lectures on peace and security, had many dignitaries from various sectors of the economy in attendance.

High point of the event was the award of Fellowship to some distinguished personalities including Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni.

Society for Peace Studies and Practice(SPSP) is a civil society organisation established in 2004 with reach within and outside the country. It promotes non-violent approach to conflict resolution.(NAN)

