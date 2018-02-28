Dambazau directs relocation of IGP, NSCDC boss to North-East

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau, has directed the Inspector- General of Police(I-G), Ibrahim Idris, and the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, to relocate to the North-East to ensure the deployment of their personnel to all schools in the liberated areas in the three states.

The minister gave the directive in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Osaigbovo, the minister also directed that the I-G and NSCDC Commandant were to liaise with the Theater Commander of “Operation Lafiya Dole”, to carry out the task.

The statement quoted Dambazau as saying that the I-G and Gana were also to liaise with the governors of Yobe, Borno and Adamawa to ensure the deployment of their personnel to all schools in the liberated areas in the three

states.

” This directive is sequel to the recent visit of the Federal Government delegation led by the Ministers of Interior and Information and Culture to Dapchi in Yobe.

” Where the Interior Minister, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau then directed the Commissioner of Police and the Commandant of the NSCDC in Yobe to ensure security presence in all schools in the liberated communities,” he said.

Osaigbovo also quoted Dambazau as saying that the directive had become necessary to forestall a re-occurrence of attack on innocent school children.

Dambazau said that the government was making efforts aimed at rescuing the Dapchi school girls and other Boko Haram captives, as evidenced by the commencement of 24-hour air surveillance by the Nigerian Air Force.

Osaigbovo said the Minister had also condemned the recent clashes that resulted in loss of lives and property in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The minister in the statement urged security operative