Damaturu Urban Dev: Yobe Govt Signs N22.3b Damaturu Fly Over Bridge, Under Pass

The Yobe state Government under the administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni CON, has signed an N22.3billion contract for the construction of a state-of-the-art FlyOver Bridge and UnderPass in Damaturu Main roundabout, marking a significant milestones in the administration’s commitment to infrastructural development.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Umar Duddaye signed the contract on behalf of the Yobe state Government, while Engr Habib Geojea signed the agreement on behalf of Merss Triacta Nigeria Limited the contracting firm.

“It is pertinent for me to mention that the administration of His Excellency, honourable Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe state has put much emphasis and priority to major infrastructural development which entails the construction of roads, bridges, drainages and all other Civil Engineering works”

“The Fly Over Bridge and Underpass at Damaturu main roundabout will cost the sum of N22.3 billion with a completion period of 12 calendar months. Also, a contract for the construction of Damaturu-Gambir road has been signed between the Yobe state government and Merss Elegance Construction Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 9 dry months” he said.

The Commissioner also revealed, Damaturu Metropolis will undergo a huge transformation through the construction of 23.5 kilometer roads and 27kilometer of concrete line drain and resurfacing on all major roads in the state capital and the project will kick start in the 2nd quarter of the year 2025.

The Area Manager of Triacta Nigeria Limited who spoke on behalf of the Contractors pledged to deliver quality work base on the contractual agreement.

Residents of Damaturu have expressed excitement over the project, describing it as a much-needed initiative to beautify the city and further enhance its status as a state capital.

This project is yet another feather in the cap of Governor Buni, whose administration continues to earn accolades for its transformative achievements in Yobe State.

Yusuf Ali

Senior Special Assistant

Digital and Strategic Communications.