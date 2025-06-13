Damaturu: Rector assures 2,504 students of conducive learning environment

The Federal Polytechnic Damaturu has matriculated 2,504 new students admitted to the institution for 2024/2025 academic session to study various National Diploma

By Ahmed Abba



The Rector, Dr Ibrahim Bashir, however, assured the new students of conducive learning environment during the school’s 28th Matriculation ceremony on Friday in Damaturu.

Bashir urged them to see the opportunity as both a privilege and a challenge to strive toward academic excellence and moral uprightness.

“The Polytechnic is not just a place of academic learning, but also of character building.

“I urge you to remain focused on your studies and uphold the values of integrity, perseverance and innovation,” he said.

The rector announced that of the admitted, 2,504 had completed all processes and were duly qualified to take the matriculation oath.

He assured the students that the management, in collaboration with the Governing Council and Academic Board, would do everything within available resources to provide a secure and conducive environment for learning.

“Despite our financial constraints, electricity has been restored after three years of blackout.

“Plans are at an advanced stage for the establishment of a solar mini-grid to augment power supply on campus,” he said.

The rector also disclosed that efforts were ongoing to renovate student hostels, improve water supply through reticulation, and enhance the landscaping of the campus.

He warned students against vices such as examination malpractice, drug abuse, vandalism, and other acts of indiscipline.

He urged them to familiarise themselves with the Students’ Information Handbook as a guide for lawful conduct.

“You must be good ambassadors of this great institution within and outside the campus,” he added.

The Registrar, Alhaji Mu’azu Iliyasu, in his vote of thanks, expressed appreciation to all invited guests, stakeholders and staff, who contributed to the success of the event.

He reiterated the rector’s message, calling on the students to take his advice seriously to excel in their academic journey.

“I urge you to make your Heads of Department, Lecturers, the Student Affairs Office and the Guidance and Counselling Unit your close allies throughout your stay,” he said.

Also speaking, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr Hafsat Abubakar, described the event as a significant milestone in the history of the institution, especially in view of the increased enrolment.

She expressed optimism that the new students would enjoy a peaceful and supportive learning environment that fosters community building and academic development. (NAN) www.nannews.ng