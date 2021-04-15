The Nigerian Army has debunked reports that Boko Haram terrorists overran Damasak in North East Nigeria during an attack.

A statement signed by Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, Director, Army Public Relations said though there was an attack by the terrorists, troops indeed repelle it.

The Army Spokesman attached video clip as proof that troops were actually in control of Damasak.

According to Yerima, “The reports in a section of the media that Boko Haram terrorists have overran and in control of Damasak town is blatant misinformation. There was an attack by the terrorists sometime yesterday but they were effectively repelled by own troops.

“As we speak, troops are in total control of the general area and as can be seen in the attached video, the Commander of 5 Brigade, Brig Gen SS Tilawan, is driving round the town earlier this afternoon to assess the general situation following the cowardly attack by the terrorists who sneaked in from the northern flank yesterday in active collaboration of some local informants.”

“The Nigerian Army wishes to assure residents of Damasak and adjoining communities to remain calm as mop operation by the troops are ongoing to flush out the remnant of the terrorists who attacked a section of the town.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

