Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has visited Damasak to access damages caused by insurgent attacks on the town and donated 12 operational vehicles to the soldiers.

A statement on Friday in Maiduguri by Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Strategy, said Zulum spent a night in Damasak where 18 lost their lives during the attack, to end speculation that the town had been taken over by the terrorists.

“The governor held operational meeting with soldiers and other security forces after which he presented 12 security vehicles which include an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and 11 patrol vehicles, to strengthen armed forces and volunteers made up of trained youths in the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes, helping in the fight against insurgents.

“Damasak, headquarter of Mobbar Local Government Area in northern Borno, is located in the fringes of Lake Chad, and it shares border with communities in Niger Republic.

“The town used to be producer and exporter of vegetables to target markets within Nigeria, Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries.

“Boko Haram had occupied Damasak in 2014 as one of their caliphates, and the insurgents seem interested in the town, apparently for strategic access to raising funds through agriculture and for land routes to Niger Republic,” Gusau said.

He also explained that the governor’s visit had made many thousand of residents who fled to border communities in neighbouring Niger Republic to return home.

Gusau said that the governor also directed the strengthening of agricultural activities in Damasak where he assessed a rice farm which his administration facilitated to enhance food security. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

