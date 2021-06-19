Dalung urges FG to concentrate on developing grassroots sports

The former Minister of Youth and sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, on Friday in Abuja urged the Federal Government to concentrate more in developing grassroots sports.

Dalung said this at the closing ceremony of the third edition of the AMAC Football Coaches Councils #Unity Cup at the Area 3 Football pitch.He said the youth should be engaged in football competitions to keep them busy.

“The oganisers have a wonderful visions on what it takes to developed sports in Nigeria. “Competitions like this will minimise some of security challenges confronting us in the country.



“I think every government should look into this direction of grassroots sport development than spending so much money on professional or elite football which more or less is an investment on people who can stand on their own,” he said.



The former Minister said investment on the development of grassroots sports was need in all parts of the country.

“I think if we take our investment in sports industry, grassroots development will minimise the security challenge confronting us.

“You could see the youth population here that was engaged and at the end of the match you could see the joy into the match.

“I’m happy to see these youth, talented young players, playing in this final competition. This gives me hope for the future,” the former Minister said.

He congratulate the winners of the third edition of the competition for the work well done.

“The second runners up, they have to work hard and to come back next time the sky is their stepping stone,” he said.

NAN reports that while only two teams participated in the female competition, 20 teams participated in the male competition.

The third edition of the AMAC football coaches councils #Unity Cup 2021 started on May 18. (NAN)

