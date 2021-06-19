Dalung urges FG to concentrate on developing grassroots sports

The former Minister of Youth and sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, on Friday in Abuja urged the Federal Government to concentrate more in   grassroots sports.

Dalung said this at the closing ceremony of the third edition of the AMAC Football Coaches Councils #Unity Cup at the Area 3 Football pitch.He said the youth should be engaged in football competitions to keep them busy.

“The oganisers have a wonderful visions on what it takes to developed sports in Nigeria.  “Competitions like this will minimise of security challenges confronting us in the country.


 “I think  every government should look into this direction of grassroots sport development than spending so much money on professional elite football which more less an investment on people who   on own,”  he said.


 The former Minister said  investment on the development of grassroots sports was need in all parts of the country.  

 “I think we take our investment in sports industry, grassroots development will  minimise the security challenge confronting us.

 “You could see the youth population here that was engaged and at the end of the match you could see the joy into the match.

“I’m happy to see these youth, talented young players, playing in this final competition. This gives me hope for the  ,” the former Minister said.

He congratulate the winners of the third edition of the competition for the work well done.

“The second runners up, they have to work hard and  to come back next time the sky stepping stone,” he said.

NAN reports  that while only two teams participated in the female competition, 20 teams participated in the male competition.

The third edition of the AMAC football coaches councils #Unity Cup  2021 started on 18. (NAN)

