Dakuku speaks on Court Judgment, says party will be great again

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State during the 2015 general elections, Dr. Dakuku Peterside says Tuesday’s judgments by Rivers State High Courts were not totally unexpected.

In a chat with journalists, he stressed that the court in its wisdom in both cases granted all reliefs sought by the claimants including reliefs not sought.

On one hand, Dele Moses and nine others had gone to court against the APC to declare them authentic candidates for the party’s congresses in the state.

On the other hand, Hon Igo Aguma had gone to court, challenging the composition of the caretaker committee for the party in the state.

The former member of National Assembly noted that the ruling was not totally “unexpected given recent happenings in Rivers State but as Democrats, we have accepted it and will explore all legal means to seek redress at upstairs.

According to him, “It is true that lately, we are facing a lot of challenges, some of which are caused by the interference of non-party members in government, who want to see the party in comatose to their advantage and against the interest of Rivers State but I am confident that as a party we shall overcome.

“I acknowledge that there is no easy path to victory and even God did not promise us an easy path but what the Almighty assured us is the ultimate victory. I urge all true members of APC under the leadership of Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi not to despair nor be discouraged but continue to have abiding faith in God and our democratic institutions to restore the glory of our party, which will take over the leadership of the state and restore sanity in governance.

“No amount of gang-up or manipulation of institutions by enemies of APC and Rivers State will succeed because they do not have the support of God of justice and moral force of the law behind them.

“I am confident that the Appeal Court will correct the miscarriage of justice witnessed today. Our lawyers upon instructions of leadership have already filed an appeal and motions for stay of execution immediately after the judgments were delivered.

“I wish to personally appeal to all our people to remain calm as we seek solutions within the confines of the law and through other credible political means to resolve some of our genuine challenges.”

