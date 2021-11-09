Dakuku slams Wike over refusal to pay Rivers Students’ NECO fees

…Calls For Employment Of Teachers

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Dakuku Peterside has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to save Rivers students from missing 2021/2022 admission into higher institutions in Nigeria.

According to him, the governor cares less about the future of Rivers children, hence his adamant position not to employ teachers more than eight years after the last set were employed.

Dr Peterside spoke against the background of a report that students who wrote internal NECO exam in public schools in Rivers could not access their results as the state government was owing the exam body.

He asked: “Why would the governor want to jeopardise the future of our children? Their mates in other states are busy gaining admission into tertiary institutions but ours cannot do so because of an incompetent governor.

“Rivers people should call the governor to order and make him realise that he holds the position on behalf of all of us and not an extension of his father’s estate,” he stated.

The former House of Reps member lamented the falling standards of education in the state owing to lack of teachers and classrooms.

He specifically noted that many schools have been shut down across the state as there were no personnel to teach children.

“As at today, Rivers State is lacking teachers in practically all primary and secondary schools. In some cases, many primary schools have been shut down owing to lack of teachers and even classrooms.

“For example, in Etche local government area, more than 30 primary schools do not have teachers, while some have just one or two teachers.

“In Obio/Akpor, where the governor comes from, several secondary schools are lacking teachers in core subjects like English, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, among others.

“Even more shocking is the fact that while teachers are available in some cases, there are no classroom blocks and teaching aids to help impact knowledge.

“He cares less about education and it is therefore not his priority sector; meanwhile, education is the way to secure the future. The issue of imprest to primary and secondary schools is a dead matter despite making so much noise about it.

“At the appropriate time, we shall call him to account for …state funds. He should not think that Rivers people are suffering from collective amnesia, that time is coming soon,” he stressed.

