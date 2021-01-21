Dakuku postpones book launch, announces new date

The launch of the book “Strategic Turnaround” written by Dr. Dakuku Peterside and a public lecture to mark his 50th birthday earlier scheduled for Thursday January 28, 2021 at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, has been postponed.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Organizing Committee, [email protected] Birthday and Book Launch.

The statement made available to Newsdiaryonline said the event would now hold on Thursday March 25, 2021 at the same venue.

According to the Organizing Committee, the postponement, which was reached after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, was part of measures to curtail the rising cases of the new wave of infections of the Covid 19 pandemic as the list of confirmed attendees was already in excess of the allowable limit dictated by the protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

The pubic lecture organized by the Development and Leadership Institute (DLI) Business Day and Leadership newspapers is titled: “Security and Economic Growth: Leadership in Challenging Times” and would be delivered by Professor Umaru Zulum, Governor of Borno State.

The statement disclosed that “the Joint Organizing Committee has been closely monitoring the outlook of the Nigeria’s Covid-19 trajectory, and how it would likely impact the event. It has therefore become evident that this event would not hold as earlier scheduled and the inconveniences are highly regretted.

“Given the number of confirmations of participation received and the sheer interest generated in this book, this postponement has been a truly difficult decision to make. Nonetheless, we recognize that it is the most responsible option at such a time. We sincerely apologize to all those who have already made travel plans.

“We wish to thank everyone who has supported us right from the start especially those who have already pre-ordered copies. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you at the event on Thursday March 25.”

‘Strategic Turnaround, the story of a Government Agency’ chronicles the transformation of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) under the watch of Dr. Peterside who was its Director General from 2016 to 2020.