Dakuku Peterside To Speak At Int’l Bunker Conference In Ghana 

One of the leading voices in the African maritime sector, Dr Dakuku Peterside, is to speak at the forthcoming International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Africa conference in Accra, Ghana from September 5-7, 2023

The International Bunker Conference (IBC) has become a world renowned forum for the international bunker industry. About 500 industry experts and industry stakeholders from around the globe are expected to attend this year’s conference. The organizers , The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is the voice of the global bunker industry and represents all stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Peterside, who is the immediate past director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), will be sharing thoughts and ideas with industry experts, regulators, investors, operators and policy makers.

A Public Sector Turnaround expert, he will be speaking from a well informed background, having also been the Chairman of the Association of Africa Maritime Administrations (AAMA), whilst holding the helm of affairs at NIMASA.

During his term, Peterside rejuvenated the maritime regulatory agency and made it one of the most admired among Ministries, Departments and Agencies( MDA) in Nigeria.

A co-founder of Growth and Transformation Professionals (GTpro), Africa’s foremost government relations and policy strategy consultancy firm, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the conference that promises to look to at the dynamics in the African maritime sector.

Since leaving NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside has had several speaking engagements in several countries, within and outside Africa, where he continued to share his thoughts and processes with government officials, maritime operators, regulators and investors. This year alone , he has been lead speaker in maritime conferences in Kenya, Egypt, Singapore and South Africa.

