Dakuku Peterside joins maritime stakeholders to mourn Onyema-Orakwusi

By Chimezie Godfrey

Public Sector Turnaround Expert , Dr Dakuku Peterside says the shocking demise of maritime lawyer and shipping magnate, Barrister (Mrs) Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi will create a big vacuum in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

A statement from the family explained that Barrister Onyema-Orakwusi died after a brief illness on April 28th 2023.

The immediate past director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), described the deceased an authority in maritime law and the fishing sub-sector.

According to him, “She was a notable and accomplished shipping magnate and maritime lawyer. This is a great loss to the maritime community especially the fishing sub sector.

“Her demise will be felt by her associates and the maritime community. She contributed immensely to the growth and development of the maritime industry.

“She was an inspiration to a lot of women who saw her as a star in a male-dominated maritime sector. She puts her heart and determination into every endeavour she embarked upon.”

He recalled his encounters and noted that she spoke with passion, deep knowledge and unwavering commitment to the sector.

“When I served as DG/CEO of NIMASA, she played key advisory role in the reform of maritime regulations. She showed deep understanding on the interface between business at a practical level and maritime regulation and I appreciate her for all her advise.

“I could always count on her for dispassionate opinions on issues that required attention and direction; she showed enormous grasp of issues within the sector,” he stressed.

Peterside commiserated with her family and loved ones, while praying for fortitude to enable them bear the great loss.