Dakat, Ist female Immigration boss in A’Ibom assumes duty 

Mrs Francisca Dakat, has assumed duty as the 21st Comptroller Immigration Service (CIS) and the first female Comptroller in Akwa Ibom Command.Dakat, whose last posting was Rivers Marine Command, is taking over from Comptroller George Didel, who had been redeployed to Migration Directorate, Service Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the exchange of baton in Uyo on Friday, Dakat said she would build on the achievements of her predecessor.“The outgoing Comptroller has done so well and I intend to consolidate on those achievements, and if God helps us, we will do more.” We always want to be better than our teachers. So, whatever we can do to make the command better, we will do it,” Dakat said.Dakat, who was appointed into the Service in 1990, charged personnel of the Command to remain committed to duty and be disciplined, to move the service forward.

In his farewell message, the outgoing CIS, Didel urged the personnel to remain loyal and committed to the service.“

I want to tell my staff that they must continue to be loyal to the country. They must be hard working and must be disciplined, especially in the performance of their duties.“As public servants, we must continue to serve the public. So, I will leave them with that message, to be patriotic and be committed to their duties,” Didel said. (NAN)

