Daika remains our candidate for Plateau south senatorial by-election- PDP

Mr Christopher Hassan, Plateau Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Mr George Daika remains the party’s candidate for Saturday’s Plateau South senatorial by-election.

Hassan said this on Wednesday in Jos when he briefed newsmen on the party’s preparations for the Dec. 5, by-election.

“We find it mandatory at this moment to put the record straight and clear the air.

“That there has never been and there is no any subsisting order from any court setting aside the candidature of Mr George Edwards Daika of the PDP.

“On the alleged disqualification of our popular candidate, it is pertinent to bring to your notice that, Daika does not in any way has credibility problem.

“And so he remains the PDP candidate for the Dec.5, Plateau South Senatorial by election.

“We are praying that by the grace of God we shall celebrate our victory as the people of Plateau South have clearly shown their preference for the PDP and its candidate,” he said.

The chairman restated his party’s commitment to a free, fair and non violent election.

He urged officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to carry out their statutory responsibilities based on the oath of office sworn by them.

Hassan urged INEC to be impartial by protecting its already earned integrity, urging security agencies to also protect all electorate as they come out to exercise their rights to vote.

The chairman commended the people of the state for the support and demonstration of love for PDP and its candidate.

“We are indeed humbled by this show of love, solidarity and support for our party and the candidate.

“We promise not to take this support for granted.

“Our party is well known for performance and qualitative democratic representation as demonstrated by our serving and past legislators,” he said. (NAN)