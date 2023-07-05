Dabiri-Erewa hails IgboFest Minnesota for promoting Nigerian culture

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has commended Chairman of the 2023 IgboFest, Minnesota, United States, Mr Peter Egbudom, for promoting Nigerian Culture abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation on Wednesday when she received the IgboFest 2023 Chairman in her office, in Abuja.

According to the NIDCOM boss, culture is flora and fiona of the people,

She said, “I am so glad you want to make it bigger this time, I hope you put this festival on the world map because this is an amazing culture that the world needs to know about.”

Egbudom, who was glad to invite the NiDCOM Boss to the event, also called on the Federal Government to tap into the rich cultural heritage as there are several opportunities that can be harnessed to attract foreign direct investment to Nigeria through tourism and culture.

The cultural ambassador added that this year’s festival, the 28th edition, will include a display of different Nigerian cultures and cuisine , from all parts of the country , so as to promote Nigeria.

He said, “The world is becoming more interdependent, wherever you are in the globe, you are likely to interact with people from other cultures, this event will help us better understand other cultures and accept our diversity.”

The Chairman of the festival also described it as a means to boost the self esteem of the younger generation through giving them a sense of identity, engaging them and occupying their minds away from depression, drug abuse and the likes.

The festival, which is the 28th edition, is set to hold on the 11th and 12th of August, 2023 in Minnesota, US.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

