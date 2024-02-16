Dabiri-Erewa describes Super Eagles captain, Musa as great mentor, philanthropist

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has praised Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa for being an exemplary Nigerian Diaspora and a great mentor of Nigerians youths.

A statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM indicated that Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation when she received the football player and his delegation in Abuja.

The statement quoted the NiDCOM CEO as saying that the player has heeded the mandate of being a good ambassador in remembering the country and excelling in the art of football.

The statement added that Dabiri-Erewa said Ahmed Musa earned NiDCOM’s maiden National Diaspora Merit Award in the sports category due to his philanthropic gesture and mentoring of the youth.

“We are very proud of you as a great soccer ambassador, philanthropist, and mentor of our younger ones with the building of sports academies in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Plateau states.

“I have always been saying that success is about how many lives you have touched and Ahmed Musa here has done so much for humanity,” she said.

She re-echoed her congratulatory message to the entire Super Eagles team for coming second in the just concluded AFCON 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

Responding, the elated Ahmed Musa thanked the NiDCOM Chairman for the kind gesture and expressed appreciation for her support to the Diaspora, especially during the crisis in Sudan.

The statement said Musa recalled his humble beginning which he said prompted him to decide to take it upon himself to assist the less privileged in society across the country.

Musa said he wanted to inspire others with his story, especially those who looked down on footballers in the past.

He assured Nigerians that in addition to other executed projects, he plans to establish a school in his hometown, Kano, and subsequently expand to other states in Nigeria in the future.

Also, Mrs Sarah David Areo, the FCT State Diaspora Focal Point Officer lauded the Nigerian player for his achievement and assured him that the FCT is ready to support his future philanthropic projects, especially in Abuja. (NAN)