Dabiri-Erewa applauds CBN governor for introducing Non-resident Nigerian accounts 

By Maureen Okon

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has applauded the CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, for introducing the Non-Resident Nigerian Ordinary Account (NRNOA) and the Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account (NRNIA).

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission lauded the CBN governor in a statement released Thursday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NiDCOM’s Head of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols.

The statement quoted the NiDCOM chief as saying that the CBN governor’s move “is a strategic initiative to enhance diaspora engagement and bolster Nigeria’s economic growth”.

Dabiri-Erewa, the statement indicated, emphasised the pivotal role of diaspora remittances, affirming its status as the highest source of foreign exchange to Nigeria, surpassing oil revenues.

She highlighted the importance of strategic engagement with the diaspora community, and urged Nigerians, home and abroad “to join hands to develop the country, as no foreigner will do this for us”.

The NiDCOM chair also advised Nigerians in the diaspora to leverage the new financial packages introduced by the apex bank.

She commended the CBN’s proactive approach to strengthening ties with the diaspora, citing recent engagements aimed at optimising remittances and boosting the country’s finances.

She expressed optimism that the introduction of NRNOA and NRNIA would increase economic contributions from Nigerians living abroad. (NAN)