Dabang commends APC leadership over members’ registration/validation

Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman, Forum of 19 Northern States Chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the party’s national secretariat for embarking on the registration/revalidation of members of the party. Letep, who is also Chairman of the APC in Plateau, made the commendation on Tuesday at the opening of the forum’s meeting in Jos.

According him, some of the challenges the party was going through were as a result of improper data of members as many people defected from other parties but were not captured. He told his colleagues that the exercise which was scheduled to commence on Jan. 25 could not start because of some logistics problems. The chairman, however, told them that based on the information he received from national secretariat, the registration exercise would now start on Feb. 2.

He also told them to use the window to perfect strategies and ensure that stakeholders were effectively engaged and properly briefed. He advised the party not to allow its enemies to hijack the exercise. He said that the enemies of the party may infiltrate its ranks during the registration/revalidation to foment trouble. “Do all within your powers to ensure that those that you give the responsibility to handle the registration at the polling units are people of integrity. “The task given to us to ensure a comprehensive data of the party membership is a serious one.

“And the responsibility to given us to hold congresses and elect new officials for the party is equally a serious one, therefore the task before us is enormous. “If we handle the responsibility well, the party will sleep well but if we don’t handle it well, we will leave a lot of challenges for the party. “Our discussion should be open so that we will come up with modalities that would, in addition to guidelines from the APC national secretariat, help us to have a successful exercise,” he said.(NAN)