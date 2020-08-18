DAAR Communications notifies shareholders of AGM by proxy

DAAR Communications Plc has notified shareholders of its 12th Annual General Meeting by proxy and live streaming on Aug. 24, at its corporate headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Donatus Anopuo, the Company Secretary, said this in a notice posted on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Anopuo noted that this decision became necessary due to the restrictions on social gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governments, Health Authorities, and Regulatory Agencies have each issued several directives and guidelines, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Particularly, the gatherings of more than 20 people have been prohibited while the convening and conduct of this AGM shall be done in compliance with these directives and guidelines.

“A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his, or her behalf.

“A Proxy need not be a member of the Company. A Proxy form for this purpose is contained in the annual report and accounts, to be valid for the meeting,” he said.

Shareholders were advised to vote for a representative from the list of proxies, which are: Chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jr.; Mr Tony Akiotu; Mr Nornah Awoh; Mr Anthony Uyah; Mr John Adidi and Mr Patrick Ajudua.

According to Anopuo, the Proxy form must be completed and stamped by the Commissioner for Stamp Duties, in accordance with the Stamp Duties Act (Cap 58 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004) and thereafter deposited at the office of the registrar or via [email protected], not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

He also informed shareholders that some share certificates have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented or returned to the registrars, urging affected shareholders to contact the registrars.

“Shareholders are also urged to complete the e-dividend registration, by completing the e-dividend mandate form in the annual report and submit to the Registrars,” Anopuo said. (NAN)