D-G NICRAT assures improved cancer research, treatment

By Franca Ofili

Prof. Usman Aliyu, the Director-General, National Institute for Cancer Research

and Treatment (NICRAT), has assured Nigerians of improved cancer research and treatment.

He said this in Abuja as he congratulated the Muslim Ummah for successful completion of the Ramadan fast,

which culminated in the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

He especially congratulated cancer patients, their relatives, doctors working in the cancer space, health advocates

and NGOs, wishing them many more returns of such a blessed season.

He said “I am assuring all Nigerians of the preparedness of NICRAT to improve cancer research and treatment in the days ahead.

“I am therefore, using this opportunity to call on Nigerians to take their health seriously and go for regular checks.

“This will nip in the bud any disease, especially cancer, before it reaches an uncontrollable stage.”

Aliyu also assured that NICRAT would ensure that challenges around cancer care and research witnessed a dramatic improvement.

According to him, cancer is treatable and curable, especially when detected early.

He urged Nigerians to visit nearby health facility for checks whenever they noticed any abnormal feelings in their bodies.

“I urge the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period and continue to remain supportive to

cancer patients and their relatives.

“This is necessary because cancer treatment and management is capital intensive,” he said. (NAN)