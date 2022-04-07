D-G lauds FG for enrolment of NYSC members into NHIS 

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has commended the Federal Government for enabling the take-off of corps members’ enrolment into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Ibrahim gave the commendation during the closing ceremony of the orientation of 2022 Batch “A” Stream 2 corps members at the NYSC orientation camp, Ikot Itie Udung, Nsit Atai, Akwa Ibom on Thursday.

He was represented by the Akwa Ibom Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe.

He said the initiative known as NYSC Group Individual Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP) would help in improving the health of corps members.

The director-general enjoined corps members to make good use of the opportunity by registering under health care providers in their service locations.

He called on them to to always report promptly for medical attention in the event of ill-health.

Ibrahim further urged them to always board vehicles at officially registered parks to avoid falling prey to criminals and ritualists.

The director-general warned the corps members to avoid embarking on night journeys to reduce the risk of getting involved in auto crashes.

“To greatly minimise the risk of road traffic accidents, you are expected to always cut short your trips from 6p.m. and pass the night at military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe,” he said.

The director-general warned them against engaging in social vices such as drug abuse/trafficking, cybercrime and advanced-fee-fraud in their places of primary assignment.

He said that any corps member caught in the act would be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the NYSC bye-laws.

Ibrahim urged them never to abandon the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training they acquired during their three weeks in camp.

He urged them to leverage on it to become employers of labour.

Ibrahim appealed to employers of labour to accept corps members posted to them, and urged them to prioritise their welfare and provide them with enabling environment to develop their potentials. (NAN)

