Cybercrime,antithetical to ideals, image of NYSC- Scheme

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has expressed its disappointment over the conviction of Corps Member Christopher Adetuberu, arising from his involvement in cybercrime, describing it as a shameful act that is antithetical to the ideals and image of the National Youth Service Corps.

This was contained in a press statement made available by

Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa in Abuja at weekend.

“While the Scheme unreservedly upholds the judgment of the court which doubtlessly will serve as deterrent to other Nigerians of like minds, it however restates that the action of the convict is not a paradigm for other Corps Members; therefore does not represent the behavioral disposition of an average Corps Member,” it said.

“Accordingly, Management enjoins all Corps Members to exhibit at all times the ideals of patriotism, humility, selfless service, discipline, among others which the Scheme stands for.

“Let it be known that the Scheme shall never shield any member of the Service Corps that falls short of the law,” it said.

