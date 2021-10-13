Cybercrime: Man Convicted for Impersonation in Kaduna

October 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today  October 11, 2021 secured the conviction and sentencing of one Yakubu .M. Abbas before Justice Darius Khobo of  the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna one count amended charge of attempt cheat by impersonation.

The charge reads, “ that Yakubu .M. Abbas, sometime in 2021 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, attempted commit an offence and in such attempt did a certain act towards the Commission of the said offence, wit; falsely presented yourself as Josh (a Whiteman) one Dan Grindr App (an online application) in order to cheat him and thereby committed cheating contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code of 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.

Yakubu was arrested by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC following his alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Upon arrest, he confessed registering on the Grindr and A4A App as Josh, a Caucasian American. His modus operandi is engage in romantic conversion with Bisexual men who are married with the aim of obtaining their nude pictures which he subsequently use for blackmail, by threatening expose them to their spouses and families on Facebook. His attempt to blackmail one Mr. Dan was however unsuccessful.

The defendant pleaded guilty the amended charge when it was read him.

In view of his guilty plea, Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced the defendant a fine of Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00); and where he cannot pay the said fine, 5 years imprisonment.

The defendant is also forfeit the Federal of Nigeria one Samsung Galaxy A12 and shall undertake never engage in any crime again.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,