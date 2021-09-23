Cybercrime: Hotelier Pledges Support to EFCC in Enugu

September 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



A hotelier and Chief Executive of  Castle Majestic Hotel, Enugu, Mr. Friday Emeka Edeh pledged to assist the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to its mandate and across the country. He made the pledge on September 20, 2021 during a visit to the Enugu Command of the Commission.

According to Edeh whose facility was affected by a recent raid by the Commission, “I am a law citizen and I understand that cybercrime is not any to both our nation and its image. I am here today to show my support to the EFCC and to find ways that I can help the Enugu Command its mandate.”

He assured that he not condone any form of cyber criminality in his hotel, adding that he report any or groups of persons who might want to use his hotel as a safe haven for internet fraud.

“I also want to use this opportunity to warn young men that look for hotels to hide and do their dirty deals to know that Castle Majestic Hotel is not for them. As a Nigerian, I not fail to report any of people to the EFCC. I not allow my premises to be used for yahoo yahoo activities,” he stated.

Responding, the Commander of Enugu Command of the EFCC, Oshodi Johnson commended Edeh for his frankness and show of solidarity.

“I am pleased with your stand and resolve. It a man that desires positive change to take a stand like you have done. The fight against economic and financial crimes is a fight for all and I am always excited when people voluntarily join this noble cause. We continue to partner together in this daunting task,” he said.

