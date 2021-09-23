Cybercrime: Hotelier Pledges Support to EFCC in Enugu

A hotelier and Chief Executive of Castle Majestic Hotel, Enugu, Mr. Friday Emeka Edeh has pledged to assist the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to achieve its mandate in Enugu and across the country. He made the pledge on September 20, 2021 during a visit to the Enugu Command of the Commission.

According to Edeh whose facility was affected by a recent raid by the Commission, “I am a law abiding citizen and I understand that cybercrime is not doing any good to both our nation and its image. I am here today to show my support to the EFCC and to find ways that I can help the Enugu Command achieve its mandate.”

He assured that he will not condone any form of cyber criminality in his hotel, adding that he will report any body or groups of persons who might want to use his hotel as a safe haven for internet fraud.

“I also want to use this opportunity to warn those young men that look for hotels to hide and do their dirty deals to know that Castle Majestic Hotel is not for them. As a good Nigerian, I will not fail to report any of those people to the EFCC. I will not allow my premises to be used for yahoo yahoo activities,” he stated.

Responding, the Commander of Enugu Command of the EFCC, Oshodi Johnson commended Edeh for his frankness and show of solidarity.

“I am pleased with your stand and resolve. It takes a man that desires positive change to take a stand like you have done. The fight against economic and financial crimes is a fight for all and I am always excited when people voluntarily join this noble cause. We will continue to partner together in this daunting task,” he said.

