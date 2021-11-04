Cybercrime: Former staff of LG company jailed in Kwara

A Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin has convicted one Stephen Ajewole, a former employee of LG Company, over bordering on cybercrime.

The convict was prosecuted Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ajewole pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Muhammed Sani sentenced Ajewole to six months in Correctional Centre, with option of fine in the sum of N200,000.

According to Sani, “the convict is to forfeit the sum of $100, which benefited from the criminal activity”.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of a Samsung phone, which was used to commit the crime, to the federal government.

The prosecutor, Innocent Mbachie, had urged the court to consider the plea of guilt entered defendant.

Mbachie also prayed the court to accept the extra-judicial statement volunteered and all the exhibits tendered, to convict the defendant as charged. (NAN)

