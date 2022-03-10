Cybercrime: EFCC Secures Five Convictions in Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, March 7, 2022, secured the conviction of five cybercriminals before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court and Justice Bayo Taiwo of the State High Court, both sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on one count charge each which bordered on fraudulent impersonation, contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State.

The convicts are: Shelter Chibundo Ogadi, Oluwole Ezekiel Odueso, Subair Rasaq Olashina Olajide, Usman Adams Abdullahi and Omolade Salam Balogun.

They all pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Upon their pleas, prosecution counsel reviewed the facts of the cases and urged the courts to convict and sentence them as charged.

Consequently, Justices Agomoh and Taiwo convicted and sentenced them.

Shelter Chibund Ogadi was sentenced to one year imprisonment, Oluwole Ezekiel Odueso nine months imprisonment while Subair Rasaq Olashina Olajide Olajide bagged four months jail term.

Usman Adams Abdullahi and Omolade Salam Balogun were sentenced to six months community service each.

Also, the court ordered the convicts restitute $2, 330USD (Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty-Three United States Dollars), N475, 000.00 (Four Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand Naira), and forfeit eight exotic mobile phones and one laptop to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

