Cybercrime: Court orders forfeiture of iPhone, Dell Laptop

Am Ilorin High Court on Wednesday the forfeiture of one iPhone and Dell Laptop to the Federal Government coffers.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged Oyekan Adedoyin, 25, from Lagos and Oluwaferanmi Oni from Ilesha, Osun state with cybercrime.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, said:”the court carefully evaluated all the material evidence placed before it, the plea of guilt and the uncontroverted testimonies of the prosecution witnesses.

”The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt,”he said.

Justice Sikiru also sentenced Adedoyin to six months imprisonment, with an option of fine, of N150, 000.

The judge also sentenced Oni, to one year in jail, with an option of fine of N350, 000.

He ordered Oni to pay 775 dollars as restitution to his victim, through the EFCC, within 78 hours, or risk another six months jail. (NAN)

