Cyber-Spiritualist Bags Three Months for Fraud

March 23, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-Graft, News 0



Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Office on Monday, March 22, 2021, secured conviction of Shedrack Luke Greeson A.K.A Ifaokurola Babalawo, before Musa Usman of Federal Capital High Court, Bwari, Abuja.

convict was arrested sometime in January, 2021 by Operatives of Commission for defrauding people on social media while posing as a spiritualist. He was arraigned on March 22, 2021 on a count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

Count One of the charge reads. “That you, Shedrack Luke Greeson (alias Ifaokurola Babalawo) sometime in 2020, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while pretending be one Ifaokurola Babalawo a spiritual healer, Ifa Priest via Instagram account cheated by inducing one Austin Brown from California U.S.A deliver you the sum of N230, 000.00 ( Hundred and Thirty Thousand ) only and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320(b) and punishable under section 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990”.

. He pleaded ‘guilty’ the charge, on a plea bargain agreement with the Commission. Consequently, Usman sentenced him 3 months in prison with an option of fine of Fifty Thousand (N50, 000.00).

