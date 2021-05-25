The Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said the agency would partner DataSixth to monitor conversations on dark web for cyber security.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General said this in a statement issued by Mrs Hadiza Umar, the agency’s Corporate Affairs and External Relations Head in Abuja.

Inuwa stated this while on a working visit to DataSixth, a Defense Operation Centre which focuses on Cyber Security intelligence in Lagos.

He said that cyber security was an essential for protection of digital assets and NITDA priorities cyber security, which was one of the seven pillars of the agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan, (SRAP 2021-2024).

Inuwa added that the pillar was targeted at strengthening the cyber space which would translate to creating a safe and reliable digital economy.

He hoped that the agency’s collaborated with DataSixth whereby both parties could be proactive rather than reactive in combating cyber threats.

“It is important to monitor conversations on the dark web where cyber criminals plan their attacks.

“The ability to monitor these conversations will prevent a large number of cyber-attacks and enable the defense team,’’ he said

Ms Happiness Obioha, the Country Manager of DataSixth assured the D-G of the centre’s proactive technology which reduced the time of threat already domicile in work environments.

Obioha said “we have the technology that identifies threats and prevents it from manifesting with advanced threat hunting solutions.’’

She added that the centre had skilled cyber security experts who were dedicated to providing expertise in different areas of cyber security.

According to her, we have experts in security and risk consulting, managed security services, managed detection and quick response with their Cyber Defense Operations Centre, IT security audit and penetration testing.

Dark web is the World Wide Web content that exists on dark nets, also overlay networks that use the internet but require specific software, configurations or authorisation to access. (NAN)

