Cyber security expert hails ongoing military operations

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Prof. Ojo Ademola, Nigeria’s First Professor of Cyber Security and Information Technology Management, has hailed the current leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their professionalism in the ongoing operations.

Adomola said this in a statement released to journalists on Monday in Abuja.

He said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, had brought in a professional touch and unique administration that had proven to be a masterstroke in the ongoing war against insurgency.

Ademola said the ability of the defence chief to get the service chiefs and personnel of the armed forces behind him without any distractions was, not only commendable but an exceptional subject of analysis.

According to him, the level of synergy among the service chiefs is what you see in the very advanced world.

He said that the military operations, before the appointment of the current military leadership, lacked a clear strategic, tactical and operational frontage.

According to him, not much was achieve because several distractions prevailed.

He said: “Immediately Gen. Irabor came, we got a clear sense of what we needed to do to clear out the insurgents and win the war.

“Irabor is an incredible military man, genuine war commandant, and safeguard and defender.

“Through his apt commitment to ending the dreadful scourge of Boko Haram and other security threats, he has served as a beacon of light in the darkness that has since engulfed Nigeria during a time of extreme insecurity.

“This generation has learned from Gen. Irabor that gloomy times can positively turn into glorious ones.

“His understanding of military all-inclusive strategies and deployments is outstanding in every way.

Ademola said the CDS had demonstrated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari made the right choice by hiring him as defene chief at the right time.

“Have you seen, at this age, a man who is so conscientious?

Have you noticed that there is a man in this country who can take the bull by the horns and free the people from the grip of fear and insurgency?

“The CDS is a gentleman looking at him and he has shown that with intellect, Nigeria can achieve a lot.

“What is presently playing out in ongoing military operations is the use of the intellectual framework to deal with security challenges,” he said. (NAN)