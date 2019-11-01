Cyber security expert canvasses single risk data management institution for attacks

Dr Kenneth Okereafor, a Cyber Security Expert, has underscored the need to have regulations in place to monitor and mitigate cyber attacks through a single risk information system security management entity.

Okereafor said this during a two-day Information Assurance Workshop, organised for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja.

He ssid that there was need for regular training, awareness creation and viable legislative framework to support the evolving issues on cyber threats.

“We have an agency of government that is responsible for regulating and monitoring IT.

“However, it is important to have people that can be held accountable in the operationilisation of cyber security.

“People are not aware of exposures we have in cyber security, which 60 per cent of Nigerians suffer attacks, resulting from human factors.

“We need constant training and retraining in cyber security. MDAs need to take training on cyber security more seriously because of the complexities of technology in so many areas.

“Legislation should also be considered because legislation for and supporting cyber security can never be enough, so we can legitimise all the regulations that need to be applied in cyber security.

“Government should consider more legal frameworks to back cyber security, whether it is information in transit, data in storage or data being processed, all need adequate protection,” Okereafor said.

According to him, we have frameworks and laws but they need strengthening constantly.

He also said that a risk management framework would endure unbiased cyber security system across all levels of government and help provide plans to deal with emerging technologies.

Dr Vincent Olatunji, Director, e-Government and Regulations Department of NITDA, who spoke on the impact of NDPR on digital economy, said its implementation had the capacity to provide over 300,000 jobs in the country.

Olatunji said that data was generating a huge income for countries seriously leveraging on it and Nigeria could not afford to be left out.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Galaxy Backbone Limited and National Identity Management Commission were also at the event to intimate MDAs on the steps they were taking to protect government’s Information Systems. (NAN)