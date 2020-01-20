Cyber Crime: EFCC arraigns Man, 34, for alleged fraud of $1200 in Osun

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a 34 year-old man, Omotayo Adeleke , in a Federal High Court in Osogbo for alleged fraud of $1,200.

The EFCC Prosecution Counsel, Mr Sadiq Bashir, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Oct. 13, 2019 within Osogbo metropolis before he was apprehended.

Bashir alleged that the defendant in a fraudulent manner scammed one Guelion Dion of the sum of $1200 US about (N320,000), on the pretext that he was a white woman.

He said the offense committed contravened Section (1) (A) (3) of the Advance Free fraud and other related offenses Act 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two- count charge of fraud and impersonation preferred against him.

The defense counsel, Mr Jimmy Jones, in an oral application, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Peter Lifu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties.

Lifu said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment and three passports sized photographs, including an attached affidavit of means.

He said one of the sureties must be a civil servant on grade level 14 while the other surety must be a land owner.

The judge however, adjourned the case until Jan. 30 for hearing. (NAN)