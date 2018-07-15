Seven out of the 12 Nigerian students detained on allegations of Cyber crime have been released in Benin Republic, says Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

In a statement, the SSA said the findings were contained in a brief sent in by the Nigerian Ambassador in Benin Republic, Ambassador Kayode Oguntuase.

In a letter written to a petition by Ms Joke Kujenya from Katsina state UNICEF where it was alleged that over 50 Nigerian students were detained and arrested, Dabiri-Erewa explained that only 12 were arrested by the police officials without the knowledge of the Embassy in Benin Republic.

Dabiri-Erewa said the Consular officer in Benin Republic, after series of negotiation and entreaties, was able to secure the release of seven students from Aglaganda Police Station on July 5, 2018 and efforts are on to secure the release of the remaining five.

The Ambassador listed the names of the arrested Nigerian students as Mathew Langgapp, Bayo Rilwan Oyenuga, Tari Bori, Samuel Akinwande, Dunchi Daniel Dennis, Steven Porobunu, Chuckwudi Ezeungim Valentine, Peter Ochani, David Nicholas Esu, Emmanuel Chukwuneke, Timi Ogunleye and Jacob Oluwatobi.

Mr Oguntuase in his brief to Dabiri-Erewa said the Aglagandan Commissioner of Police, Mr Gaston, alleged that ba sed on intelligence received, the students were placed on surveillance and they were allegedly caught perpetrating cybercrime.

He added that a meeting had been scheduled with the Porto Novo Tribunal Prosecutor to address the problems of indiscriminate arrest of Nigerians for alleged crimes in the country and a fair trial for those arrested.

Dabiri-Erewa repeated her pleas to Nigerians in the Diaspora to avoid crime and criminality while ensuring prompt intervention of administration in matters involving Nigerians anywhere in the world.

She, however, implored all Nigerians to be law abiding in their respective abode and shun any act capable of tarnishing the good image of Nigeria.