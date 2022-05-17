CVR Update: INEC says fresh registration hits 9,238,991

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration now stood at 9,238,991 as of Monday, May 16, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission disclosed this in its weekly update on Quarter four, week five, released on Tuesday in Abuja.

The commission also stated that 5,845,751 registrants had completed their registrations, of which 2,584,548 were done online and 3,261,203 via physical registration.

INEC revealed that the update further showed that 2,903,003 of registrants who completed their registration were male, while 2,942,748 were female. 48,252 were Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the age distribution of the figure that completed their registration revealed that 4,045,520 were youths.

Others are 1,226,150- middle (aged between age 35 and 49); 504,222 elderly (between age 50 and 69); while 69,859 are old persons of age 70 and above.

The commission revealed that, so far, it had received 16,858,955 applications, including those for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards, update of voter information records, amongst others.

A breakdown of the applications revealed that 2,903,003 were males and 2,942,748 females while 154,220 were from the People With Disabilities (PWDs) across all age categories. (NAN)

