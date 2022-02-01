CVR Update: Fresh registration hits 5.35m

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) hit 5,353,744 on Monday.

The commission disclosed this in its weekly update on the Quarter 3 week 4 in Abuja on Monday.

INEC also disclosed that 2,805,089 registrants had completed online and physical registration, of which 1,148,631 did online and 1,656,458 did physical registration.

It added that gender distribution of the registrants who had completed the registration process revealed that 1,414,675 were male and 1,390,414 were female, while 25,523 of the registrants were Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the update disclosed that INEC received 8,919,606 applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards, update of voter information record, etc.(NAN)

