CVR: Tambuwal declares Thursday, Friday as holidays

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has declared Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29, 2022, as work free days.

Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor said in a statement, “This is in order to allow members of the public and public servants in the the state to fully participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise across the country.”

“Equally, the break is also to allow local government chairmen and their councilors as well as the teeming workers to go out for the mobilization and sensitization of eligible voters to go out and.register as well as collect their Personal Voters Card (PVC) in the state in order to be part of the upcoming General Elections in the country,” the statement added.

Tambuwal appealed to all citizens in the state to be orderly in the course of the exercise.

