CVR registration is at online level, easily accessible – Enugu REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says that the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) is at the online level and accessible through all internet-enabled devices.

The INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday that “the CVR registration can be accessed easily by all’’.

NAN reports that the online registration, which has commenced nationwide, is being done through the commission’s registration portal — https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.

The schedule of appointments for online registrants and physical CVR at INEC state and local government offices nationwide is expected to commence on July 19.

Ononamadu noted that INEC had opened user-friendly and easy-to-use website portal for seamless participation of those that recently turned 18 years and other eligible registrants.

He also said that those that are unable to use the website portal would be offered the physical registration option commencing on July 19.

He said: “After the new registrants must have filled their forms online and printed out their successful registration form, they will then wait for their day of physical facial and finger print capturing in INEC’s designated CVR registration centres in the state’’.

Ononamadu explained that the physical facial and finger print capturing would lessen or eliminate the use of incidence form by INEC during elections.

“If the face of the person with the voter’s card is not shown or detected easily by the card reader; the finger print can be used as alternative identification,’’ he said.

The REC noted that the commission has made the registration simpler, easier, adding that “Our target is to ensure no one is left out in Enugu State.

“I implore every eligible registrant to make use of this golden window of fresh CVR registration.

“Those who wish to change of voting locations, defaced voter’s card and other useful complaints should also use this window as well,’’ he added.

NAN gathered that the ongoing CVR would last over a year. (NAN)

